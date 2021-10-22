Kanu demands trial in US, pleas not guilty

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, on Thursday pleaded not guilty to seven counts filed against him at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Kanu was also challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter on the grounds that the alleged offences were committed in the United Kingdom and not in Nigeria.

His lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, made the disclosure shortly after his re-arraignment before Justice Binta Nyako.

Kanu was in June re-arrested in Kenya and extradited to the country to face trial.

He was first arrested in a Lagos Hotel in 2015 by operatives of the Department of State Service and was arraigned alongside four others in 2016.

During Thursday’s re-arraignment, Kanu, was sported wearing a white Fendi clothe and was ushered into the courtroom at exactly 10am by security operatives and took fresh plea to the amended charge at about 10:45am.

Just like the earlier charge, Kanu also pleaded not guilty to the fresh charge.

His lawyer requested that he be should be transferred to the custody of the Correctional Service Centre.

Justice Nyako declined to grant the request on the grounds that it would be in the interest of Kanu to remain with the DSS.

The court had ordered that the IPOB leader be kept in custody of the DSS, pending his arraignment and commencement of trial.

Meanwhile, Justice Nyako had adjourned to November 10 for hearing of Kanu’s application challenging the jurisdiction of the court to try him as well as the competence of the charge.