Train services suspended indefinitely over terrorists attacks

Younews Ng October 22, 2021

The Nigeria Railway Corporation has suspended train services between Abuja and Kaduna indefinitely.

The NRC said on Thursday that the services had been discontinued for the safety of passengers and staff members.

The firm stated that measures were being made to assure full safety throughout the route.

It stated that additional information about the suspension will be made available to the public shortly.

Mr.Pascal Nnoli, the station’s Manager of Train Services, stated in a telephone call that boulders were probably placed on the track that caused some damages, but that engineers are looking into the situation.

He said they were still looking into the cause of the ‘accident’ and added that investigations are ongoing and normal service would resume upon completion of the findings.

It is in the news that
Bandits Attack Kaduna – Abuja Train with Explosive days back.

A former Senator from Kaduna State , Sheu Sanni confirmed an attack of a train on the Kaduna Abuja route by bandits .
Read his tweet below :

“Yesterday (Wednesday) terrorists attacked the Kaduna-Abuja railway with an explosive and opened fire on the train, targeting the engine driver and the tank.

“This (Thursday) morning, I was onboard when our train ran over another explosive damaging rail.”

The management of the NIgeria Railway Corporation also confirmed the attack and ordered an immediate suspension of its services on the route for the safety of passengers.

