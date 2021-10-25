6 key benefits of e-naira

e-Naira is a central bank digital currency (CBDC) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria as a legal tender. It is and will be used

Receive, spend and send without any charges from your eNaira wallet

eNaira is a digital currency that utilises block chain technology. It is issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and has the same value as the fiat Naira. It is guarantees secure, faster and more convenient transactions.

The objectives of eNaira is to:

Aid financial inclusion

Improve payment efficiency

Improve revenue and tax collection, targeted social interventions

Diaspora payment

The eNaira app (named ‘Speed’) will be available for download on Google Playstore or Apple Store.

The benefits of the eNaira are:

(1) Fast, cheap, reliable and available payment channel.

(2) Support digital economy.

(3) Improved economic activities.

(4) Simplified and easy cross border payments and trade.

(5) Inclusion of excluded people in the financial system.

(6) Improved effectiveness of monetary policies.