Dino Melaye Emerges Best Graduating Law Student

October 25, 2021

Some see Senator Dino Melaye as a clown given his skits while criticising and sometimes making mockery of the present administration as a member of the opposition party – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

But the politician from Kogi West is far from being a clown or jester. He is indeed a very serious minded person and politician.

SDM as he is fondly called by admirers recently graduated from Baze University where he emerged as best graduating Law student.

While other Senators are busy plotting their graphs ahead of 2023 election, DSM has been quietly reading thus, loading and arming himself with education at the top most level.

Many of his political colleagues would prefer honorary degrees but DSM decided to go the full trot of academic pursuit seeking excellence.

Needless saying that not all politicians at the apex level of politics and governance are highly educated.

Anyway, the academic or educational requirements for elective post in the country isn’t problematic and doesn’t call for worries.

