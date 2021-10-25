EFCC detains Anyim over Stella Oduah’s N780m aviation fund mess

Part of the aviation ministry’s N780 million was traced to a company in which Anyim has interest. He is presently cooperating with investigators.”

Anyim’s invitation and interrogation is in connection with a case of money laundering involving a former Aviation Minister and serving senator, Senator Stella Oduah.

Ayim was grilled on Sunday for several hours in connection with the fund which was traced to a company in which he was a director.

He reportedly arrived at the EFCC office in the afternoon on Sunday and was quizzed for over six hours.

Sources said Anyim, who is still in custody late on Sunday night, may be detained till Monday.

The detention of the former SGF is coming days after Oduah was named in the Pandora Papers as one of 10 Nigerians hiding their wealth in tax havens.

The EFCC is believed to have commenced a probe of Oduah and others named in the report.