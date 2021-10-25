Military Coup in Sudan !

An apparent coup attempt is in progress in Sudan.

Military forces in the restive African country have arrested several members of the country’s civilian leadership and put Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok under house arrest, according to Al-Hadath TV.

The broadcaster said the arrests took place before dawn on Monday.

Citing unidentified sources, Al Hadath said those detained include Industry Minister Ibrahim al-Sheikh, Information Minister Hamza Baloul, and media adviser to the prime minister, Faisal Mohammed Saleh.

The spokesman for Sudan’s ruling sovereign council, Mohammed al-Fiky Suliman, and the governor of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, Ayman Khalid, were also arrested.

Sudan has been on edge since a failed coup plot last month unleashed bitter recriminations between military and civilian groups meant to be sharing power following the toppling of the country’s long time leader Omar al-Bashir.

Al-Bashir was toppled after months of street protests in 2019, and a political transition agreed after his removal was meant to lead to elections by the end of 2023.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan, reporting from Khartoum, said “telecommunications access has been restricted” in the country “so it’s very hard to get information on what’s going on”.

“The military has also blocked all roads and bridges leading into Khartoum city. We are still waiting for a statement from the military.”

The Sudanese Professional’s Association, the country’s main pro-democratic political group, called the military’s moves on Monday an apparent military coup and called on the public to take to the streets.

(Adapted from reports by Al Jazeera)