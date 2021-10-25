Revealed : 500m ($1.21m) minted for the lunch today !

CBN governor Godwin Emefiele in August listed the benefits of the e-Naira to include increased cross-border trade and accelerated financial inclusion.

At the launch on Monday, Emefiele, said 500 million eNaira ($1.21 million) has already been minted.

eNaira is a central bank digital currency (CBDC) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria as a legal tender. It is the digital form of the Naira and will be used just like cash.

eNaira is a digital currency that utilises block chain technology.

It is issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and has the same value as the fiat Naira. It is guarantees secure, faster and more convenient transactions.

The objectives of eNaira is to:

Aid financial inclusion

Improve payment efficiency

Improve revenue and tax collection, targeted social interventions

Diaspora payment

The eNaira app (named ‘Speed’) will be available for download on Google Playstore or Apple Store.