Man set house, wife ablaze over infidelity

A woman, identified only as Ebere, has died due the injuries sustained when her husband allegedly set their apartment ablaze during a fight.

The incident happened on Ifesowapo Street, Asolo-Agbede, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The couple had an argument which degenerated into a fight.

The fight between the couple bordered on allegations of infidelity

Out of anger, the husband allegedly locked Ebere inside the apartment and set it ablaze by applying petrol.

Ebere was said to be shouting and writhing in pain when her husband, who could no longer bear his wife’s cry, attempted to open the door.

It was learnt that as he opened the door, the intensity of the fire had caught up with her.

The victim, who suffered severe burns in her hand, chest and other parts of her body, was rushed to a hospital where she died.

During a visit to their residence on Saturday, a neighbour, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he was sitting at his passage when Ebere suddenly ran downstairs, sat on the floor and wriggled in pain on October 9, 2021.

“We only saw that her hands were burnt; she was telling us to rush her to a hospital. So, we rushed her to the Aduraking Hospital and Maternity. It was when we got there that I discovered that her chest was also burnt. From there, she was referred to the Ikorodu General Hospital.

“The hospital used an ambulance to convey her to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, where she was admitted for treatment. After struggling for survival, she died a week after being hospitalised at LASUTH.