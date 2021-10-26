Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Ogun begins palliative works on Sango Ota-Joju Road

“On the instructions of the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, engineers on Monday, October 25 began palliative works on Sango Ota-Joju Road in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area.

This was made known monday evening by Kunle Somorin,
Chief Press Secretary to Ogun State Governor.

“The development is coming regardless of the ownership of the road by the Federal Government. The deplorable and unusable condition of the road, which has for some time plagued the axis, residents and road users, makes it extremely important to immediately put in place palliative measures.

“These palliative roadworks, which will run concurrently with what is going on Sango Ota-Idiroko Road, are simply to bring succour and make the road usable pending completion of its reconstruction by Julius Berger”, the statement concluded.

