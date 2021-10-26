PDP talks with Secondus on collapses, Oct 30 Convention threatened

By (Onome Jackson)

The falcon cannot hear the falconer in PDP, as Peoples Democratic Party National Chairman, Uche Secondus continue with a filed appeal before the Court of Appeal seeking an order of injunction restraining the PDP, its officers and representatives from holding or conducting the national convention scheduled for October 30 and 31, 2021, or any other date pending the hearing and final determination of the appeal.

However, the PDP has continued to insist that its convention will hold as scheduled, while also negotiating with Secondus to drop the suit.

Secondus’ lawyer, Mr Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) said on Monday that the appeal would go on as scheduled.

Oyetibo said he had not received any instruction from Secondus to withdraw the case, adding that the PDP had also not filed a response to the appeal.

“You cannot be talking about court issues; it is only when there is a judgment from the court that we will begin to talk about court issues as far as the party is concerned. All the plans have been set out for the national convention.”

Speaking on preparations for the national convention, he stated, “The preparation for the national convention is in place, and as far as the party is concerned, the dates for the convention remain October 30 and 31.

“I want to bring to the attention of my dear colleagues that the national convention organising committee’s leaders are in town, and these are the Chairman and the governor of Adamawa State, Mr Umaru Fintiri; the Deputy Chairman and governor of Bayelsa State, Diri Duoye; as well as the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, who is the Secretary of the committee; the three of them are in Abuja to oversee the convention process.

“All the respective subcommittees are working. I am the secretary of the publicity subcommittee. All the committees are working; we have about 15 subcommittees for the purpose of the convention and they’re all working.”

Ologbondiyan denied reports of a disconnect between members of the committee and its leadership just as he said the National Working Committee of the party, of which he is a member, was doing its bit to ensure the smooth running of the PDP ahead of the convention.

He also denied that members of the NWC had abandoned their offices, stating, “That is totally and absolutely incorrect, and some of your colleagues went upstairs into the NWC hall to meet with members of the NWC, who took their respective seats and were deliberating on the success of the forthcoming national convention.”

The party spokesman said the venue for the convention had been secured and arrangements were in top gear to ensure a successful programme.

Now, there is anxiety in the rank of the Peoples Democratic Party as the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, is set to hear the appeal filed by the suspended National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, today (Tuesday).

Time will tell.