Stella Oduha next on EFCC list , as Anyim spends 2nd night in detention

The indications are very clear that one of the principal actors expised by pandora papers, Stella Oduah will be invited EFCC.

Akready, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Pius Anyim, has spent the second night in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abuja, where he was being held since Sunday afternoon in connection with the ongoing probe of a former Aviation Minister, Senator Stella Oduah.

Anyim, who responded to an invitation from the anti-graft agency in respect of a N780 million aviation ministry’s fund, has been held since Sunday afternoon.

The former Senate President was grilled on Sunday for several hours in connection with the fund which was traced to a company in which he was a director.

The detention of the former SGF is coming days after Oduah was named in the Pandora Papers as one of 10 Nigerians hiding their wealth in tax havens.

The EFCC is believed to have commenced a probe of Oduah and others named in the report.

The 60-year-old was again quizzed on Monday on how the ministry’s fund found its way into his company’s account and his relationship with Oduah.

Sources said Anyim, who was Senate President between 2000 and 2003, would be released after the investigators are satisfied with his responses to the series of questions put to him in respect to the slush fund.

A senior officer said, “The former SGF is still with us answering some hard questions on how the N780m found its way into his company’s account.