The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt has suspended the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which was scheduled for Saturday, 30th October 2021.

The convention was suspended pending the determination of a suit brought by Prince Uche Secondus, the embattled National Chairman of the Party.

Uche Secondus had asked the court to issue an order stopping the PDP from conducting its planned national convention on October 30 and 31.