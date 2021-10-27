FG declares 90- days free transactions on eNaira platform

The Central Bank of Nigeria has said that all transactions conducted on the newly launched digital currency platform, eNaira will be free for 90 days.

The bank, however, stated that it will revert to its guide on applicable charges by banks and other financial and non-financial institutions at the end of the stated period.

The apex bank disclosed this in the framework titled, ‘eNaira Circular and Guidelines’ released on Monday.’

The news is coming after President Muhammadu Buhari launched the currency in Abuja on Monday.

The CBN said, “The charges for transactions that originate from the eNaira platform shall be free for the first 90 days commencing from October 25, 2021, and then revert to applicable charges as outlined in the Guide to Charges by Banks, Other Financial and Non-bank Financial Institutions.”