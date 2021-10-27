How To Download And Open e-Naira Speed Wallet (Full Guide)

Below are the simple steps to download and open the e-Naira Wallet

Android Users

Go to your Google Play Store App On the search tab, type eNaira Speed Wallet Then click on Install to install the app on your smartphone Once successfully downloaded, launch the e-Naira Speed Wallet. Click on “Signup” to commence the onboarding process. Select your Relationship bank/e-Naira Partner. Enter your mobile number and create a password. Enter the following: First name, Surname, Date of birth, State of Origin, Account number tied to your Bank, and BVN. On successful validation, of the above details, a wallet activation mail is sent to the email address tied to your BVN. Go to the registered mailbox and confirm receipt of the email.

Click on “Active Wallet” to confirm your email and activate your speed e-Naira Wallet. Enter your surname and password to log in to the e–Naira Speed Wallet.

iPhone Users

From the Home screen, tap the App store. If the e–Naira Speed Wallet app isn’t available on your home screen, swipe left to access the App Library.

To install apps, you must sign in with your Apple ID or create one. To browse the App Store, tap Apps. To search for apps by name, tap search (at the bottom) then type e-Naira Speed Wallet’s app. Once successfully downloaded, launch the e–Naira Speed Wallet. Click on “Signup” to commence the onboarding process. Select your Relationship bank/e–Naira Partner. Enter your mobile number and create a password.

Enter the following: First name, Surname, Date of birth, State of Origin, Account number tied to your Bank, and BVN. On successful validation, of the above details, a wallet activation mail is sent to the email address tied to your BVN. Go to the registered mailbox and confirm receipt of the email. Click on “Active Wallet” to confirm your email and activate your speed e–Naira Wallet.

Enter your surname and password to log in to the e-Naira Speed Wallet.

That’s all you need to do to get the eNaira Speed Wallet ready to use on your Android and iPhone.

The official website for the eNaira Digital Currency still remains https://www.enaira.gov.ng/