Kidnapped Banker turns LP flagbearer in Anambra 2021 still missing 11 days to election

October 27, 2021

With just 11 days to the Anambra State Governorship election, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Obiora Agbasimalo, is yet to be released by his abductors.

The former banker was kidnapped on September 18, 2021, while on his way from Ezinifitte, Nnewi South Local Government Area to Azhia in Ihiala Local Government Area on campaign.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday in Awka, the National Organizing Secretary of LP, Mr Clement Ojukwu, and a member of the Labour Party Campaign Council, Mr Stanley Okoli, alleged that the abduction of their candidate has political undertone, citing his popularity as a pointer to his chances of winning the November 6 poll.

“Our candidate has not appeared since he was abducted on 18th September 2021. He was abducted alongside his security aide on his way from Ezinifitte to Azhia in Ihiala where he was going for campaign.

“Since after his abduction, he has not appeared anywhere and his abductors have always spoken to us to assure us that he is alive and we believe he will be out soon,” Ojukwu said.

