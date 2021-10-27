See your daily transaction limit on e-naira

The apex bank has noted that Electronic Funds Transfer below N5,000 is charged N10; N5,001 – N50,000 is charged N25 and for above N50,000, a N50 charge is associated.

The bank also said phone numbers without verified National Identification Number (Tier 0) will have a daily transaction limit of N20,000, while the maximum that the account can hold is N120,000.

For phone numbers with verified NIN or Tier 1, CBN said they have a daily transaction cap of N50,000 and a maximum balance of N300,000.

Tier Two accounts will have access to a daily transaction of N200,000, while N500,000 is the maximum balance that can be held.

The Tier 3 account holder can transact a maximum of N1m daily, while the Maximum balance it can hold is N5m.

However, the CBN noted that merchant accounts have access to unlimited transactions.

According to the Bank, merchants are duly accredited individuals and non-individual (corporates) authorized to conduct business in Nigeria.