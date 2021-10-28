Yahoo yahoo boys take over e-naira app

Fraudsters attempting to take advantage of unsuspecting Nigerians, may have hacked into the newly launched e-naira app.

No wonder, CBN has warned Nigerians to beware of some fraudulent individuals using a twitter handle, @enaira_cbdc purported to belong to the bank to spread false information.

The apex bank, in a statement on Wednesday, explained that the impostor handle was posting messages related to the eNaira with the intent of wooing unsuspecting Nigerians with claims that the CBN was disbursing the sum of N50bn eNaira.

The statement was titled, “Beware of fraudsters, fake eNaira social media handles”

It read in part, “Following the formal launch of the eNaira on Monday, October 25, 2021, the attention of the CBN has been drawn to criminal and illegal activities of some individuals and a fraudulent twitter handle, @enaira_cbdc purported to belong to the Bank.

“The impostor handle and fraudulent persons have been posting messages related to the eNaira with the intent of wooing unsuspecting Nigerians with claims that the Central Bank of Nigeria, among other falsities, is disbursing the sum of 50bn eNaira currency.

“These impostors are bent on defrauding innocent and unsuspecting members of the public through the links attached to their messages for application to obtain eNaira wallets and become beneficiaries of the said 50bn eNaira currency.”

To this end, the bank warned members of the public to be wary of fraudsters attempting to take advantage of unsuspecting Nigerians.