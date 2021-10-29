3,600 delegates in Abuja for PDP convention that may not hold !

Some of the 3,600 delegates expected for the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party have started arriving in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The venue look set. Eagle Square, venue of the event, on Thursday, already has the PDP flag hoisted , while banners and decorations adorned the area. A podium had also been assembled at the centre of the square.

However, there is uncertainty in the atmosphere due to a pending appeal filed by the party’s suspended Chairman, Uche Secondus.

An Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday, reserved ruling on the appeal filed by Secondus seeking the suspension of the national convention scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Secondus, through his counsel, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), in an appeal marked CP/PH/339/2021, is seeking an order of injunction restraining the PDP, its officers and representatives from holding or conducting the national convention on Saturday and Sunday, or any other date pending the hearing and final determination of the appeal.

However, when the court resumed sitting on Thursday to entertain and rule on the legal submissions of all parties, Oyetibo told the court that in adherence to its directives, he had amended the processes earlier served on all respondents and added the names of all the parties.

Secondus intention ,YOU NEWS gathered is not to prohibit the national convention, but to suspend it pending the determination of issues of leadership of the party.