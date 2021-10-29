Facebook‘s new name is now “Meta.”…reasons for change revealed !

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company rebrand as he opened the company’s annual conference on virtual and augmented reality on Thursday. He emphasized what he described as the privacy and safety that will be built into the metaverse — effectively, a shared virtual world.

In a statement published online, the company said the new name “brings together our apps and technologies under one new company brand.”

“Meta’s focus will be to bring the metaverse to life and help people connect, find communities and grow businesses,” the company said in the statement.

“The metaverse will feel like a hybrid of today’s online social experiences, sometimes expanded into three dimensions or projected into the physical world.”

Facebook continues to battle criticism over its market power, its content moderation practices and harms linked to its social media platforms. The tech giant, which reports about 2.9 billion monthly users, has faced increasing scrutiny in recent years from global lawmakers and regulators.

So ‘Meta’, Facebook new name is necessitated by raging ethical firestorm.

In the latest controversy, whistleblower and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen leaked documents which she said showed the company chose profit over user safety.

Zuckerberg earlier this week said the documents were being used to paint a “false picture.”

Two Canadian MPs last week urged the federal government to act to regulate the tech giant, which they said has repeatedly demonstrated it lacks the will or the capacity to regulate itself.

Erskine-Smith specifically pointed to the company’s algorithms as a pressing area in need of regulation in order to force greater transparency and accountability over the kind of content it shows to users, following revelations in the Facebook Papers that the site’s algorithms promote extremist content.

“It is past time for stronger platform governance and it is past time for greater accountability,” said Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith in an interview with Global News.

“I think it’s a call to arms for public rules.”