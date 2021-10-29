Points of criticism against Facebook

Facebook continues to battle criticism over its market power, its content moderation practices and harms linked to its social media platforms. The tech giant, which reports about 2.9 billion monthly users, has faced increasing scrutiny in recent years from global lawmakers and regulators.

In the latest controversy, whistleblower and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen leaked documents which she said showed the company chose profit over user safety.

Zuckerberg earlier this week said the documents were being used to paint a “false picture.”

Two Canadian MPs last week urged the federal government to act to regulate the tech giant, which they said has repeatedly demonstrated it lacks the will or the capacity to regulate itself.

“It is past time for stronger platform governance and it is past time for greater accountability,” said Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith in an interview with Global News.

“I think it’s a call to arms for public rules.”

Erskine-Smith specifically pointed to the company’s algorithms as a pressing area in need of regulation in order to force greater transparency and accountability over the kind of content it shows to users, following revelations in the Facebook Papers that the site’s algorithms promote extremist content.

The whistleblower documents, which were first reported by the Wall Street Journal, show internal research and employee discussions on Instagram’s effects on the mental health of teens and whether Facebook stokes divisions, as well as its handling of activity around the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and inconsistencies in content moderation for users around the globe.