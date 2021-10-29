Senator Anyim explains encounter with EFCC

Senator Anyim who was only released on Tuesday at about 1 pm after spending two days with the EFCC said he was not worried by the encounter.

But he, nevertheless, frowned at some reports in some social media platforms that deliberately distorted the facts just to call his integrity to question.

A statement by Sam Nwaobasi, his Media Adviser, which was obtained by TheNiche late Tuesday night said Anyim remains steadfast in his commitment to join hands with men and women of goodwill to unite, heal and advance the cause of Nigeria and will continue to offer himself and services to the pursuit of same.

Senator Anyim Pius Anyim who was a former Senate President said that contrary to insinuations, he was never invited by the EFCC but offered, on his own volition, to go to the anti-graft agency to clarify issues around which his name was mentioned.

Senator Anyim was also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) under President Goodluck Jonathan.

The story broke on Sunday that the EFCC had detained him over an alleged N780 million aviation ministry fund.