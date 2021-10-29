Shake up @ First bank, Adeduntan survives, Fidelity ex -md now in charge !

The board of FBN Holdings Plc announced on Thursday the retirement of Mr U.K. Eke as the group managing director of the company, following the successful completion of his two-term tenure.

It also announced that Eke would be succeeded by Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, the immediate past managing director/chief executive officer of Fidelity Bank Plc.

The board said in a statement that Eke tendered his notice of retirement was on August 10, 2021.

According to the statement, Okonkwo will assume office as the GMD of FBN Holdings Plc effective January 1, 2022 as Eke’s retirement will take effect on December 31, 2021.

It said Okonkwo would bring to bear on the board of FBN Holdings more than 30 years of banking career spanning local and international experience.

His appointment is subject to the approval of regulatory authorities, according to the statement.

The board of FBN Holdings also approved the appointment of Mrs Tope Omage as a non-executive director at First Bank of Nigeria Limited, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

It announced the renewal of the appointments of Dr Adesola Adeduntan and Mr Gbenga Shobo as the MD and deputy managing director of FirstBank respectively, for another term.

The statement said, “Mr Eke’s retirement follows from a 35 years’ career in financial services, strategy, auditing, consulting, taxation, process reengineering and capital market operations.

“He has spent almost 11 years in the FBN Holdings Group, serving meritoriously in the last six years as group managing director. He has been able to build sustainable synergies across the FBN Holdings Group, fostering collaborations to maximize business development opportunities with diverse stakeholders globally.”