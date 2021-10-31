$100,000 for Law teacher who wins 2021 NLNG Prize for Literature

Author and professor of Law at the Babcock University, Ogun State, Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia, has been announced the winner of the 2021 Nigerian Prize for Literature for her book, Son of the House

Onyemelukwe novel titled The SON OF THE HOUSE was published in 2019.

The Chair of the Advisory Board for the prize, Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, made the disclosure at the award ceremony and public presentation of the winners of the 2021 edition of the three NLNG prizes at Expo Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Her work beat Abi Dare’s The Girl with the Louding Voice and Obinna Udenwe’s , Colours of Hatred, to clinch the prize.

In the presentation, Adimora-Ezeigbo, said the novel was chosen not only because it was full of suspense and intrigue but for how it was able to “tell human and indeed universal stories of rural as against urban life, suffering and survival, loss and redemption, decline and renaissance, destruction and reconstruction, and death and rebirth.”