Atiku challenged me to contest 2023 presidential election – Dele Momodu

The popular media mogul, Dele Momodu, has said the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, challenged him about the 2023 presidential election.

Momodu who announced his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, October 29, met with the former vice president at the opposition party’s national convention at the Eagle Square on Saturday, October 30.

Taking to his Instagram page, Momodu opened up on what he and Atiku discussed.

The post reads: “I felt honoured when the former Vice President of Nigerians Wazirin Adamawa ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR challenged me to a contest

“Dele, I heard you want to contest the Presidential election, we shall meet in the field… You also wrote that I’m too old…”

“I responded: “Your Excellency, I can’t take a unilateral decision on contesting Sir. Also, I did not say you’re too old, I said age is a factor and there are many young qualified Nigerians and your boy who responded to my article did a poor job…”

“Alhaji said he didn’t send the boy to write the reply… I was very impressed that The Wazirin spoke his mind freely…”

The publisher of Ovation magazine gave the reason he joined the PDP to contribute his quota to the growth and development of the nation.

The former Presidential candidate noted that he joined the PDP in order to help the party win the 2023 presidential election and sweep away the bad policies and practices of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its government.

“I have consulted widely. And it is clear to me that given the dangerous and disastrous drift that our nation has experienced in the past six years, the only party from which amends can be made to rectify our situation is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“This accords with my vehement opposition to the policies and practices of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its leadership, which has denuded our country of everything we hold dear – national unity, cohesion, security, economic prosperity, educational advancement, social infrastructure, and above all, our cherished moral values.

“For these reasons, I am happy to declare that I am now a full-fledged participating member of the great and patriotic Peoples Democratic Party.”

Momodu also accused the ruling APC of destroying some of the biggest and landmark achievements recorded under the PDP administrations.

“It is deeply saddening and regrettable that some of the biggest and landmark achievements recorded under the PDP administration have been diluted, wasted, or diminished by the present APC government,” he added.

Recall that Momodu was the candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) in the 2011 presidential election where he contested and lost.