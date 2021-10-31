Buhari’s off to Glasgow, Scotland for 26th conference of Parties
Younews Ng
October 31, 2021
buhari, Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending
48 Views
conference of Parties slideshow. news 2021-10-31
President Buhari departs Abuja for Glasgow to attend the 26th conference of Parties (COP26) in Scotland.
For two exclusive weeks, from November 1 to November 12, to mark COP26 in Glasgow.
It is often called the most important international gathering of the year.
Check Also
President Buhari receives Asiwaju Tinubu at Aso Rock Villa this Sunday…” I came to thank ...