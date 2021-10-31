Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 31 October 2021 (Black Market Rate)

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar according to the data posted on the FMDQ Security Exchange where forex is officially traded showed that the naira opened at ₦… per dollar on Saturday, 30th October 2021, after it closed at ₦415.10 per $1 on Saturday, 30 October 2021. This represents a change of 0.00%.

(Black Market Rate) October 31st dollar to naira black market exchange rate: $1 dollar to naira = ₦569

The local currency opened at N569.00 per $1 at the parallel market otherwise known as the black market, today, in Lagos Nigeria after it closed N565.00 per $1 on Saturday, 30th October 2021.

Note: dollar to naira exchange rate has stabilized at N565-575 per $1 since Monday, October 11. This is coming after CBN vs Aboki FX clash over the dollar to naira black market exchange rate.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognise the parallel market, otherwise known as the black market. The apex bank has therefore directed anyone who requires forex to approach their bank, insisting that the I&E window is the only known exchange.