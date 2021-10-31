Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Trending » Business » Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 31 October 2021 (Black Market Rate)

Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 31 October 2021 (Black Market Rate)

Younews Ng October 31, 2021 Business, Celebrity, Press Release Leave a comment 75 Views

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar according to the data posted on the FMDQ Security Exchange where forex is officially traded showed that the naira opened at ₦… per dollar on Saturday, 30th October 2021, after it closed at ₦415.10 per $1 on Saturday, 30 October 2021. This represents a change of 0.00%.

(Black Market Rate) October 31st dollar to naira black market exchange rate: $1 dollar to naira = ₦569
Lagos parallel market (black market dollar exchange rate today)

The local currency opened at N569.00 per $1 at the parallel market otherwise known as the black market, today, in Lagos Nigeria after it closed N565.00 per $1 on Saturday, 30th October 2021.

Note: dollar to naira exchange rate has stabilized at N565-575 per $1 since Monday, October 11. This is coming after CBN vs Aboki FX clash over the dollar to naira black market exchange rate.

Even though the dollar to naira opened in the parallel market at ₦569 per $1 .

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognise the parallel market, otherwise known as the black market. The apex bank has therefore directed anyone who requires forex to approach their bank, insisting that the I&E window is the only known exchange.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Popular Radio-TV Voice, Wole Odede is dead

Among many who stood out in the Nigerian broadcasting scene, was Wole Odede. But he ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.