Ex-minister, Chidoka berates Igbo nation for not strategic in Leadership

Osita Benjamin Chidoka ,a former Corps Marshal and Chief Executive of Federal Road Safety Corps and past Minister of Aviation in Nigeria, who served under President Goodluck Jonathan has said the igbo nation is not strategic enough in power equation of Nigeria.

Osita Chidoka wrote:

At the PDP convention Atiku, Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed, kwankwaso, Saraki dominated the Arena with Presidential posters. No Igboman even shared leaflet.

Me: The Igbomen are not interested in their own Party PDP ticket but waiting for APC to just give the ticket free Of Charge