EXPECTED : Ayu emerges PDP Chairman..see 20 others elected

EXPECTED : Ayu emerges PDP Chairman..see 20 others elected

Younews Ng October 31, 2021 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 67 Views

The permutation is confirmed and the expected has happened as former President of the Senate, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, emerges the new National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Ayu, a consensus candidate for the position, took over the leadership of the main opposition party alongside 20 others elected into various positions within the PDP National Working Committee.”

“The new set of leaders were elected at the party’s national convention which began on Saturday and lasted till the early morning of Sunday.

“Hundreds of party delegates participated in the election of the new national officers at the Eagle Square in Abuja,” the report said.

Part List Of PDP National Consensus Offices :

  1. Iyorchia Ayu- national chairman Umar Iliya Damagum- deputy national chairman (North)
  2. Taofeek Arapaja- deputy national chairman (South)
  3. Samuel Anyanwu (national secretary)
  4. Ahmed Yayari Mohammed (national treasurer)
  5. Umar Bature (national organizing secretary)
  6. Daniel Woyegikuro (national financial secretary)
  7. Stella Effah-Attoe (national woman leader)
  8. Mohammed Kadade suleiman (national youth leader)

