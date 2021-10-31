Exposed : Malami tricked Judge on Odilli search warrant

Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna of Wuse Zone 6 magisterial division in Abuja has admitted that he was lied into signing a search warrant for the residence of a top Supreme Court jurist by the Federal Ministry of Justice under Attorney-General Abubakar Malami.

Mr Iyanna consequently revoked the search warrant he approved against Justice Mary Odili’s residence due to misrepresentation in the first information application supplied by an ad-hoc public asset recovery panel domiciled under the justice ministry and overseen by Mr Malami.

On Friday, Oct, 29 armed operatives tried to breach the residence of Mrs Odili on Imo Rivers Street in Maitama.

Officers had arrived at the residence bearing a warrant that was issued based on whistleblower information from Aliyu Umar, an Abuja residence. Mr Umar had deposed on October 13 that there were illegal activities going on at 9, Imo Street, Maitama, that should warrant immediate action from the law enforcement. The whistleblower also said in court filings that the tip-off was supplied to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

This prompted Mr Iyanna to issue a warrant on October 29 for the property to be searched. Subsequently, operatives mobilised to Mrs Odili’s house based on the warrant seeking to forcibly search it in the evening of October 29, the same day a warrant was approved. Our sources said the Supreme Court jurist rejected the move to search her residence because she had no pending issues with anti-graft agencies.

Mrs Odili also argued that the warrant was not meant for her residence since she lives at 7, Imo River Street, Maitama, and not 9, Imo Street, Maitama, as stated in the warrant. The operatives nonetheless laid siege on the residence for hours.