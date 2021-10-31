Fishermen Catch Dolphin In Rivers Fishing Settlement
October 31, 2021
Fishermen from the Oyorokoto fishingpoint settlement in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State have caught a dolphin.
This is not the first time, that fishermen from this LGA have made huge catches.
Also, an elephant was recently spotted in Andoni
