Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Trending » Business » Fishermen Catch Dolphin In Rivers Fishing Settlement

Fishermen Catch Dolphin In Rivers Fishing Settlement

Younews Ng October 31, 2021 Business, Investigation, News, Press Release Leave a comment 62 Views

Fishermen from the Oyorokoto fishingpoint settlement in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State have caught a dolphin.

This is not the first time, that fishermen from this LGA have made huge catches.

Also, an elephant was recently spotted in Andoni

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Popular Radio-TV Voice, Wole Odede is dead

Among many who stood out in the Nigerian broadcasting scene, was Wole Odede. But he ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.