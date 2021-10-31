Oyinlola loses big time to Arapaja @ PDP Convention, 705 to 2004 votes

Results have emerged for the three positions contested at the 2021 Special National Convention of the PDP. After a keenly contested election for the office of the Deputy National Chairman (South), former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, scored 705 votes.

The office was won by Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja with 2004 votes.

In the contest for National Youth Leader of the party, Suleiman Mohammed Kadede won with 3072 votes against Usman Elkudan who scored 200 votes. Ambassador Umar Damagom won with 2234 votes against Hajiya Ina Ciroma 365 votes.

Contestants for the other 18 offices including the National Secretary of the party Senator Samuel Anyanwu, were elected.

Motion for Adjournment was moved by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makimde as he presented the team to “rescue Nigeria.” The convention was brought to an end at 4.30am