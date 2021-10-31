Reason behind Tinubu’s visit to Buhari today revealed !

President Buhari receives Asiwaju Tinubu at Aso Rock Villa this Sunday…” I came to thank the President for visiting me when I had a knee surgery. He demonstrated love and empathy. He is an exceptional leader,” says Asiwaju..
