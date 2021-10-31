Whaoooo..Joe Odumakin ,55, delivers twins 18yrs after..,6 mths after yinka’s death

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
October 31, 2021

In what has been randomly called the best news for the year 2021….wiping away tears of YO’s death!

Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, the widow of the late spokesperson of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, gave birth to a boy and a girl at a United States of America hospital on October 27.

The mother and the babies are in excellent health condition.

Yinka Odumakin died on April 3, 2021.

The statement says: “The “miracle” birth fulfilled the wishes of the late Odumakin towards the end of his sojourn on earth to have another baby to be named after him.

“The couple got married in 1997, had their first baby girl in 2000 and the second, a boy, in 2003. While the girl was named after Joe, the boy was named Abraham after the late Afenifere leader, Pa Abraham Adesanya.

