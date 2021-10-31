You men..7 signs you may have prostrate

For Most men above 40, It is common to notice frequent peeing at night and this disrupts their sleep.

It’s usually caused by enlarged prostate and there are several painful symptoms that comes with it;

Waking up too much at night to go to pee. The bladder always feels full and wants to pee but nothing comes out. It becomes so painful when peeing. Feeling like Energy is Sapped Out of the Body and can’t even do well as a man. Feeling Pain in the lower back or groin area Leakage while urinating, that it’s pouring on the cloth. Seeing blood in the Urine

It’s advisable to stop this early before it leads to more unbearable complications.