Contractor warns, pull out over inferior materials

Consultants had washed their hands clean off the project since last February.

The owner was doing direct labor….employed one small architect and one engineer to construct that kind of massive structure without supervision.

A project manager contracted asked the owner of the drawings….there were no drawings…..no consultants no quality control…. He told him to stop asking questions and come up with a plan on how to complete the work ASAP. The guy had to leave without pay after 2 weeks.

The concrete was peeling from the columns few days ago and the owner kept telling the Mason working there to cover it up with plaster.

Many are wondering : How did they get to that level without the city planning structural engineers approval ?