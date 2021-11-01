Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Lagos dep. gov heads for scene of Collapsed 21-storey

Younews Ng November 1, 2021

A 21-storey building under construction has collapsed on Gerard Road, Ikoyi. Lagos State first responders are there to rescue those trapped inside the building. Heavy duty equipment and life detection devices have been deployed in the site. Deputy Governor Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat is set to visit the scene of the incident.

