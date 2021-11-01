A 21-storey building under construction has collapsed on Gerard Road, Ikoyi. Lagos State first responders are there to rescue those trapped inside the building. Heavy duty equipment and life detection devices have been deployed in the site. Deputy Governor Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat is set to visit the scene of the incident.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Lagos dep. gov heads for scene of Collapsed 21-storey
Tags slideshow. news
Check Also
Reps bill excludes fresh lawyers from practising fees
The Nigerian Bar Association may lose millions of naira in revenue following the ongoing moves ...