Meet Obi Cubana: Man who turned His Passion to #Multimillion Business

Obi Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana the International business tycoon , hotelier, entrepreneur , showbiz’s mogul and philanthropist is reputed to be a man who turned his passion to big business

He loved to unwind with his friends and opened the first Cubana night club,it was a hit success ,today the brand is spreading all over the country and on the Verge of opening in London

Now the Truth is out and he has stated why it is part of necessity for a hardworking man to unwind once in a while & have a good dance especially on weekends

The benefits

1

” After a full week of stress and work it is good to and laugh your heart out, it’s good for you. Most of us don’t know a good dance kill stress. So laugh your troubles away as your friends and unwind

2

Good music is good for soul..it allow for is the courage to let loose and let your hair down. There aren’t too many places around these days where you can do that, but dance clubs.

3

Loud music

When loud music is playing, the brain is stimulated into releasing feel good hormones that make us calm and happy. What’s that? We couldn’t hear you, we were dancing.

4. Socialize

Being out with friends and meeting new people boosts your brain power. Researchers found that people who engaged in social interaction displayed higher levels of cognitive performance.

5.

Mind stimulation

Clubs offer high doses of mental stimulation. People who lead intellectually stimulating lives are also more likely to be free of dementia and have a better memory.

6

Going out means you have to Dress up classically

It’s not an excuse to dress up and create a new persona. When you dress up, you want to live up to your outfit. If you look good, and you feel beautiful, you’ll want to behave that way.

7

. Dance

According to a study, depressed patients who participated in an upbeat group dance showed the fewest depression symptoms and the most vitality. Feeling down? Grab friends and go out clubbing!

8

Bond with friends

If you make it to the club with your friends once a while, it will be a memorable night for all of you to look back on and laugh, remembering all the dance floor zaniness that went down, instead of sitting at home , it is good idea to unwind

© Mike Cerutti