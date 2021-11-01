Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Plateau Speaker, 10 Others Arrested

Plateau Speaker, 10 Others Arrested

Younews Ng November 1, 2021 Celebrity, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 54 Views

The crisis rocking the Plateau State House of Assembly deepened on Monday following the arrest of the embattled Speaker, Abok Ayuba, alongside 10 members of his group.

Reports say they were arrested within the vicinity of the State Assembly in Jos.

Their arrest was led by the State Police Commissioner, Edward Egbuka and some key officials of the different security outfits in the State.

They were ushered into the waiting Hilux vans at about 3.15 pm after laying siege to the State Assembly for over eight hours, according to reports from Plateau State.

His supporters who had earlier converged and were protesting peacefully were teargassed as they made unsuccessful attempts to prevent his arrest.

Many sympathisers joined the protesting youths, swelling the crowd and prompting the police to repel them with gunshots and teargas.
The police later whisked the speaker away along with his other colleagues.

Journalists covering the incident also suffered several degree of injuries as they scampered for cover following sporadic gunshots.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Reps bill excludes fresh lawyers from practising fees

The Nigerian Bar Association may lose millions of naira in revenue following the ongoing moves ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.