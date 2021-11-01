School With Children Singing National Anthem In Water Demolished

The Lagos State Government has finally reacted to a viral video where students were seen in a flooded school assembly ground singing the national anthem in water.

In the video, the pupil of the primary school were seen singing the national anthem, almost all of them knee-deep in murky water as they espoused their patriotism to the nation.

The school assembly viral on social media is a low cost private school in Makoko, Lagos State.

The video was taken some months ago by a church that wanted to use the video to raise funds for the school.

The building has been demolished and is being built.

Lagos State authorities are sending officials there on Monday to ascertain level of progress.

The statement, however, did not say when the building was demolished and by who. The government statement also left hanging the question as to who is rebuilding the school.