See owner of the collapsed 21-Storey building

Younews Ng November 1, 2021 null Leave a comment 166 Views

Who is the owner of the 21 story building that collapsed in Ikoyi , Lagos this morning ?

His name is Olufemi Adegoke Osibona aka Fourscore !

Grew up in Ojota , Lagos and a citizen of the United Kingdom .

In December 2020, it was reported that he is the owner of the “abandoned” Rolls Royce Cullinan on Boudillion road , Ikoyi .

According to CAC documents, his company FOURSCORE HOMES AND INVESTMENT LIMITED was incorporated in OJOTA, Nigeria with Registration Number 412217.
It was registered on 24 May 2001 and it’s current status is unknown.
Company’s registered office address is 34, EMMANUELHIGHSTREET, , OJOTA, LAGOS.

He is the elder brother to Lanre Osibona, Special Assistant to the Vice President of Nigeria .

