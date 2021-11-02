BREAKING: EFCC arrests Obi Cubana for money laundering, tax fraud

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Younews Ng November 2, 2021 Celebrity, Crime, Investigation, News Leave a comment 111 Views

Popular socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for money laundering.

The Anambra-born club owner, who arrived the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi, Abuja, around noon on Monday, was still at the commission office as of 10.11pm.

Allegations against the socialite were sketchy as of press time, but a source disclosed that his case bordered on alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

The source said, “Obi Cubana was arrested and brought to the EFCC headquarters on Monday afternoon over allegations of money laundering and tax fraud.

Obi Cubana made headlines in July when he hosted a lavish burial for his mother in Oba, Anambra State, as over 200 cows were reportedly slaughtered.

