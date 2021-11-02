Owner negotiating with buyer as 21-storey collapses on them

One of Nigeria’s celebrated developers, Mr. Femi Osibona, has reportedly died in the rubble of a 21-storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi, Lagos today trapping workers on the site.

Osibona, the MD of Four Score, was the brain behind 360 Degrees Towers in Ikoyi. He was reportedly on a visit to the site of the building when it collapsed.

Mr Femi, is still trapped in the building. He was on the 18th floor with some of his clients, who wanted to buy the building, when the incident happened.”

Mainwhile, , the company that designed the structure and supervised the construction, Prowess Engineering Limited, said it withdrew from the project in 2020 because it no longer shared the same vision with the owners, Fourscore Heights Limited.

The Managing Director, Prowess Engineering Limited, Muritala Olawale, in a letter to Osibona on February 20, 2020, said his firm could not guarantee the integrity of the building from anything above the fourth floor.

Olawale, who handled two other building projects for Osibona, said his company was withdrawing from the third one because “of how the project is being executed.”

“We can guarantee the integrity of the first two buildings and also the work done up to the fourth floor of the third building supervised by us provided specifications have been met in terms of the required concrete strength. This we do not have control over as we do not have the concrete cube test results of each stage of the building till date. Also, note that we are not taking responsibility for any other construction errors that may have occurred overtime on the project,” the letter read in part.

Olawale confirmed the authenticity of the letter .