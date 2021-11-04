26-yr-old perish under collapsed 21- storey a week after resumption, a mth to wedding

On Monday morning, Onyinye Enekwe, a graduate of the Nnamdi Azikwe University, left for Ikoyi where she worked as second personal assistant to Femi Osibona, owner of Fourscore Homes.

Chinedu Enekwe, her cousin, said she joined Fourscore Homes the week before.

Around 2pm on Monday, the building collapsed, with Onyinye and several others still trapped in the rubble as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to Chinedu, the family has heard nothing from Onyinye since the building collapsed.

“She left her elder sister’s house around 6am for work on that day,”

Chinedu added that Onyinye had taken a picture of her at the site, which she sent to her older sister just as she arrived at work on Monday morning.

He said the family has received “no information” from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) or other rescue workers concerning her whereabouts.

Chinedu, however, said the family members are praying for her safe return.

“We’re hopeful. We believe she will be found. We are in prayers for her to be found,” he said

There is no official figure of the number of persons who were in the building before the incident happened, but over 50 people are said to have been trapped.

Osibona is also believed to be trapped in the rubble as he hasn’t been seen since the day of the incident.

As of Wednesday, the death toll had risen to 22, while nine persons have been rescued.

However a source gas confirmed that the 26-year-old lady, Onyinye Enekwe, is among those who lost their lives, in the 21-storey building that collapsed on Monday, November 1, in Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

The deceased, whose wedding is slated for next month, was employed to work as a personal assistant, just few days before the unfortunate incident occurred.

According to a source, “Oyin is one of the people that was trapped in the collapsed building. Her corpse was found this morning, November 3.

She was employed to work as a personal assistant for the developer, Femi Osibona, and she resumed work on Friday, October 29, 2021.

She has not collect any salary from this employment. She lived at Ago palace way, Okoya, they offered her accommodation in Ikoyi because of the distance and also, a monthly salary of N150k.

Her wedding is coming on this December, her family has even given the husband’s family their list.