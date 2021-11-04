5 Trending stories Today on YOU NEWS

2023 presidency: Northern elders led by Prof Ango Abdullahi and Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed, make a U-turn, to work with other regions.

But initially, they said only the North can produce the president bc they have the numbers. It is like they have now read the constitution to know that the spread in winning election is very important.

Ikoyi building: Death toll rises to 21 as Lagos probes collapse, owner-Femi Osibona, Pastor Engr Ogunfuwa and his 22 workers still missing.

Documents confirmed that 3 blocks of 15 floors each were approved. The Deputy gov’s claim of 21 floors is not clear. Even the suspended GM is insisting only 15 floors were approved. The Investigation panel will unravel this.

All indications are pointing to the fact that the developer Femi Osibona was in the building when it collapsed. Precisely 18th Floor with someone on his way to USA, Wale Bob-Oseni. The body of his PA has been found. His car is in the premises.

Abductors of UNIABUJA staff demand N300m ransom.

The truth is that the Govt know what to do to stop this insecurity and kidnappings. We are watching and waiting for the govt to do the right thing.

ICPC, SSS arrest 48 lecturers, parents, others over exam malpractice.

There will be infractions but don’t allow perpetrators to go unpunished. That’s how to reduce criminals in the society.

INEC To Deploy BVAS Device For Anambra Election, Dumps Smart Card Reader. BVAS is Biometric Voters Accreditation System. It was used recently in Isoko Delta State bye election. BVAS will also snap the election result of the PU and send the picture to INEC HQTS. BVAS is like when you go to bank to cash a large amount, you will place your fingers One by one on a device. The officer will also look at your face and compared it with the picture in the system. So simple.

If this is sustained, that will be the end of rigging in Nigeria.

