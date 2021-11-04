Obi Cubana still with us,being interrogated for many things — EFCC

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
November 4, 2021

Operatives of the Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission(EFCC), on Wednesday night said the arrested night-club owner, Obi Cubana, is still in their custody undergoing interrogation which entered the third day, on Wednesday, without any hint of when he would perfect his bail and leave the anti-graft agency in Abuja.

“There are many things for which the businessman is being interrogated and until he meets the conditions for his bail, the interrogation would continue,” the official said, without explaining what the issues linked to Cubana are.

But among the likely charges are those bordering on abuse of the Naira, tax fraud and money laundering based on what the source called ‘verified business transactions’.

