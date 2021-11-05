Body of Osibona, owner of collapsed building recovered from rubbles

A body believed to be the owner of the building, Femi Osibona has been recovered on Thursday.

A combined team of emergency responders recovered the body which has been taken to a morgue.

As gathered, the lifeless body of Osibona, was recovered Thursday, after painstaking efforts from emergency responders.

However, there were conflicting reports on when the body was actually recovered. While a report said the body was recovered early Thursday, another stated Thursday evening. As of press time, there was no official confirmation on the report.

It is unfortunate that Femi Osibona also died in the collapsed Ikoyi building. I feel so sad for him and the scores who also lost their lives in the disaster.”..an insider, in pensive mood said