Three days after he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleged money laundering, socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, has been released.

The Anambra-born club owner, who was arrested on Monday, was released on Thursday.

The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed to our correspondent that Cubana has been released on administrative bail.

“He has been released,” Uwujaren simply said in a text message. Read more