Family Confirms Death Of Corper Trapped In Ikoyi Collapsed Building
Younews Ng
November 5, 2021
Celebrity, News, Press Release
67 Views
Family Confirms Death Of Corper Trapped In Ikoyi Collapsed Building slideshow. news 2021-11-05
A corps member, Zainab Sanni, who was trapped in the collapsed Ikoyi building has been confirmed dead.
A member of her family on social media said, “We regrettably announce her passage. We came from Allah, We would surely return to him. It’s just sad that her mum toiled too hard to nurture her till now but Allah knows best.”
Check Also
Four people were reportedly killed yesterday, in a clash between the police and tricycle riders ...