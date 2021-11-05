Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Family Confirms Death Of Corper Trapped In Ikoyi Collapsed Building

Family Confirms Death Of Corper Trapped In Ikoyi Collapsed Building

Younews Ng November 5, 2021 Celebrity, News, Press Release Leave a comment 67 Views

A corps member, Zainab Sanni, who was trapped in the collapsed Ikoyi building has been confirmed dead.

A member of her family on social media said, “We regrettably announce her passage. We came from Allah, We would surely return to him. It’s just sad that her mum toiled too hard to nurture her till now but Allah knows best.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

4 killed as police, tricycle riders clash in Command,Lagos ..Istijaba’s role

Four people were reportedly killed yesterday, in a clash between the police and tricycle riders ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.