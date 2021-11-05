Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Femi Adesina becomes fellow, Institute of Corporate Mentoring and Coaching

November 5, 2021

Femi Adesina,
Special Adviser to the President on
(Media & Publicity) has new feather to his cap !

He has been inducted as Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Corporate Mentoring and Coaching Nigeria (CICMCN).

Mr Adesina said :
“It was sheer delight to be inducted on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

” I can now append the acronym FPMC after my name, which means Fellow Professional Mentor and Coach.

On a lighter mood, the presidential spokesperson said of the new development

” I have been Fellow Nigeria Guild of Editors, FNGE, for some years. That means if you address me, and you refuse to put FNGE, FPMC, I may choose not to answer, with my shoulders raised up, huffing and puffing. Lol.
All hail the Fellow. Thanks CICMCN.”

