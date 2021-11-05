Femi Adesina becomes fellow, Institute of Corporate Mentoring and Coaching

Femi Adesina,

Special Adviser to the President on

(Media & Publicity) has new feather to his cap !

He has been inducted as Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Corporate Mentoring and Coaching Nigeria (CICMCN).

Mr Adesina said :

“It was sheer delight to be inducted on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

” I can now append the acronym FPMC after my name, which means Fellow Professional Mentor and Coach.

On a lighter mood, the presidential spokesperson said of the new development

” I have been Fellow Nigeria Guild of Editors, FNGE, for some years. That means if you address me, and you refuse to put FNGE, FPMC, I may choose not to answer, with my shoulders raised up, huffing and puffing. Lol.

All hail the Fellow. Thanks CICMCN.”