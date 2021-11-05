Sanwo-Olu declares 3- days mourning collapsed 21-storey, Flags to fly at half-mast

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared three days of mourning over the Ikoyi building collapse, which occurred on Monday.

No fewer than 32 persons are believed to have died in the incident.

All flags are to be flown at half-mast in public and private buildings and official engagements cancelled during the mourning period.

The Lagos State Government, once again, commiserates with all those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has visited the site thrice to encourage the rescuers and console relations of those who are believed to have been trapped in the 21-storey building. He was today at the hospital to cheer up those injured before swearing in a six-man panel of Inquiry to find out why the building went down and recommend measures to prevent such incidents.

